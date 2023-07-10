Wisconsin troopers take to the skies and semis to catch traffic violations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is partnering with semi-truck drivers and planning air enforcement for increased monitoring of traffic violations beginning Monday.
Their goal is to reduce the number of crashes and injuries on the road, the Department of Transportation release stated. In the past five years, Wisconsin has averaged nearly 7,000 crashes involving large trucks every year. In 2022, 73 people died in those accidents.
Enforcement from the sky is another way to enhance public safety efforts as it makes spotting speeding or aggressive drivers much easier, according to the DOT.
State Patrol officers will ride along with Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association drivers, and radio patrol cars in the area for appropriate enforcement action. This initiative is part of Operation Safe Driver Week, a nationwide awareness and enforcement movement aimed at improving driving behaviors.
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
Monday, July 10
- WIS 26 – Fond du Lac County
Tuesday, July 11
- WIS 93 – Trempealeau County
Wednesday, July 12
- I-39/90/94 – Columbia County
Thursday, July 13
- I-39/90/94 – Dane County
- I-94 – Jackson County
Friday, July 14
- WIS 29 – Chippewa County
Saturday, July 15
- US 12 – Sauk County
Sunday, July 16
- I-41 – Fond du Lac County
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.