Workers on strike at Leinenkugel’s Brewery

Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Some workers are striking outside the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls.

Workers say they arrived at 4:00 a.m. Monday morning for the first day of the strike. The Local 662 Teamsters Union says that 40 to 45 employees are on strike, with all of them working at the Chippewa Falls Brewery.

Some of the employees have worked for Leinenkugel’s for more than 30 years. In a statement, a representative for Leinenkugel’s said they have “made a competitive offer that exceeds local-marked rates for similar unionized roles.”

They also said they don’t anticipate the strike will impact their product supply.

A Union spokesperson said the last strike at the Brewery in Chippewa Falls was in the 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
Ambulance
One killed, two hurt in I-94 crash
One person arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dunn County
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Northwoods League umpire dies in crash, Madison Mallards game postponed

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/10/23)
Festivals Foods
Festival Foods Hiring for New Chippewa Falls Location
Felix Cardona
Sex offender released, living in Cumberland
Kemone Golden
Man arrested in 2022 Eau Claire homicide