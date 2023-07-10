Workers on strike at Leinenkugel’s Brewery

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Some workers are striking outside the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls.

Workers say they arrived at 4:00 a.m. Monday morning for the first day of the strike. The Local 662 Teamsters Union says that 40 to 45 employees are on strike, with all of them working at the Chippewa Falls Brewery.

Some of the employees have worked for Leinenkugel’s for more than 30 years. In a statement, a representative for Leinenkugel’s said they have “made a competitive offer that exceeds local-marked rates for similar unionized roles.”

They also said they don’t anticipate the strike will impact their product supply.

A Union spokesperson said the last strike at the Brewery in Chippewa Falls was in the 80′s.

