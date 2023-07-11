$250K donation approved for ECCHA at City Council meeting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council will be donating thousands of dollars to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, a $250,000 donation in 2024 was approved as part of the amended 2024-28 capital improvement plan.
$50,000 was previously earmarked for Eau Claire County Humane Association, but was taken out of a previous CIP draft.
Additionally, the City of Eau Claire is once again considering a vehicle registration fee, also known as a wheel tax.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an ordinance will be introduced that would create a $24 fee on all vehicles registered in the City of Eau Claire. Money generated by the fee would go towards road improvements throughout the City.
A $30 vehicle registration fee went before the City Council earlier this year, but was not approved after a 5-5 vote.
No action will be taken on the proposed fee at Tuesday’s meeting.
