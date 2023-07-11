Authorities continue to seek information in Jackson County death investigation

TOWN OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of 55-year-old Andrew Frechette of Beaver Dam, Wis.

According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, if you were present at Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club for any period of time June 29-June 30, 2023, and you haven’t already spoken with law enforcement, you are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 715-284-5357, or Jackson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-228-3203, extension 199.

According to initial information of the death from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 30, 2023, around 1:54 a.m., authorities received a report of an “unresponsive male” in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on US Highway 12 in the Town of Alma.

The Jackson County Sheriff says Sheriff’s Deputies and Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and determined the “unresponsive male” was dead. The death is considered suspicious.

