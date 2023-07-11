DOJ: Speak Up, Speak Out to offer text tips

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety is announcing that Speak Up, Speak Out now offers text tips.

Officials with the DOJ say Speak Up, Speak Out is a 24/7 statewide confidential reporting system.

“The Office of School Safety provides high-quality programs and trainings to help keep Wisconsin schools safe,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “Adding another way to report safety concerns can only make Speak Up, Speak Out even more effective-so long as the tipline is able to continue operating.”

According to information from the DOJ, people can now text SUSO to 738477 and make a report to SUSO via a direct link to the SUSO tip form.

Available options to submit reports include:

Online at widoj.gov

1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761)

Android ) Mobile app ( iOS

Text SUSO to 738477

Additional information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Justice website, HERE.

