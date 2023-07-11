Eau Claire Co. Human Services Board meets on county DHS investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A meeting of the Eau Claire County Human Services Board Monday discussed the findings of a recent investigation into a $3 million error in the Department of Human Services budget.

A special meeting of the Eau Claire County Board in June reviewed the report from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawyers from private law firm Von Briesen & Roper attended the County Board meeting, and were also on-hand at Monday’s Human Services Board meeting.

Von Briesen & Roper representatives on Monday discussed why funding was spent on certain items, how staff did not personally benefit from those funds, and answered questions from Human Services Board members.

Eau Claire County Human Services Director Angela Weideman says some members of the Human Services Department were not present at the full County Board meeting last month, and still needed guidance on how to move forward.

“I think moving forward, the biggest thing is just looking at how our central finance and our human services finance work together, and making sure that we have approvals, processes, procedures, policies in place for purchases,” Weideman said.

Weideman adds the department will continue working to finetune spending policies and procedures within the department.

The County Board meeting on the DHS investigation is scheduled to continue Wednesday, July 12.

