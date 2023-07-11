Eau Claire Co. Human Services Board meets on county DHS investigation

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A meeting of the Eau Claire County Human Services Board Monday discussed the findings of a recent investigation into a $3 million error in the Department of Human Services budget.

A special meeting of the Eau Claire County Board in June reviewed the report from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawyers from private law firm Von Briesen & Roper attended the County Board meeting, and were also on-hand at Monday’s Human Services Board meeting.

Von Briesen & Roper representatives on Monday discussed why funding was spent on certain items, how staff did not personally benefit from those funds, and answered questions from Human Services Board members.

Eau Claire County Human Services Director Angela Weideman says some members of the Human Services Department were not present at the full County Board meeting last month, and still needed guidance on how to move forward.

“I think moving forward, the biggest thing is just looking at how our central finance and our human services finance work together, and making sure that we have approvals, processes, procedures, policies in place for purchases,” Weideman said.

Weideman adds the department will continue working to finetune spending policies and procedures within the department.

The County Board meeting on the DHS investigation is scheduled to continue Wednesday, July 12.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECPD
Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53
Ambulance
One killed, two hurt in I-94 crash
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Kemone Golden
Man arrested in 2022 Eau Claire homicide
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel’s Brewery

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Monday (7/10/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (7/10/23)
Meeting on Eau Claire Co. DHS Investigation
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Estimate for wildfire in Waushara County lowered to 400 acres