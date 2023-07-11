Interview: Staying Hydrated during the summer months

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jena DeMoss, a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, shares recipes and tips for staying hydrated during the summer.

Why is it so important to stay hydrated?

Adequate hydration helps with everything from flushing out toxins, helps regulate body temperature, deliver nutrients to cells, and maintain proper functioning of organs.

What’s a good rule of thumb for how much fluid a person should have?

Fluid needs vary from person to person depending on weight and activity levels. A rule of thumb is to consume half of your body weight in fluid ounces. For example, if you weigh 180#, drinking a minimum of 60 ounces per day.

What are some ways besides water to make sure we are staying hydrated?

When it comes to hydration, nothing beats plain old water. The number of beverage options can be overwhelming. So I brought an option to share that you can enjoy without sacrificing nutrition to get that “refreshment.” Remedy Kombucha!

So what exactly is Kombucha?

Kombucha is a fermented beverage made from tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. It is made by mixing tea (black or green) with sugar and a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) and allowing to ferment for 7-14 days. The final product is a slightly sweet, tart, vinegar-tasting carbonated beverage.

It’s made with sugar, but we know that’s something we are trying to avoid…so how does that make sense?

There’s No Sugar in Remedy Kombucha: The 30-day, small batch fermentation process brews it all out, leaving Remedy Kombucha low in calories.

One category that has been rising in popularity is nonalcoholic drinks. People are looking for ways to enjoy happy hour without the depressant and dehydrating effects of alcohol

Blackberry Kombucha Mocktail

Ginger Lemon Remedy Kombucha

Juice of 1/2 lime

A handful of smashed frozen blackberries

Mint to garnish

Ice

Muddle frozen (or fresh) blackberries at the bottom of a glass, add ice until almost full. Squeeze in lime juice and pour in kombucha. Gently stir and garnish with mint and berries.

