Ladies Auxiliary finds ways to support the Cornell Fire Department

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) -The Cornell Fire Department would not be complete without a group of ladies that are always there to help.

When Cornell Fire Chief, Matt Boulding, describes the Ladies Auxiliary, a volunteer group of around 30 women who assist the Cornell Fire Department he said...

“Behind the scene heroes,” Boulding said. “They’re our backbone. they’re our support.”

The Ladies Auxiliary is a group that has been with the Cornell Fire Department for over 50 years. The group is made up of women volunteers, many of whom have spouses or children with the fire department.

“My husband Chad has been on close to 30 years,” Ladies Auxiliary member, Lisa Spegal said. “I think it’s 27 or 28 years and my son Jordan has been on close to five years.”

“My husband 21 years,” Ladies Auxiliary President, Jamie Boulding said. “My son has been five years as well.”

The mission of the auxiliary is to support the department in any way they can and play a role in the department without being on the front line.

“The biggest thing is when we have an opportunity we raise money so that we can support them with the things that they need,” Spegal said

One of the things the Ladies Auxiliary was able to purchase for the firefighters was flashlights.

“These things here this is what’s called an Angel Light,” Spegal said. “This is one of the pieces of equipment fireman use if they are out on a call at night and they clip this thing on their helmets if they are directing traffic so that they can be visible. "

They also helped purchase a UTV. A smaller vehicle that can handle different terrain than a fire truck.

“They’ve used it for getting up I believe driveways, just harder to reach areas where they can’t bring the fire truck,” Jamie Boulding said.

Outside of purchasing tools for the department, the auxiliary can also be found at the scene of a fire helping from the sidelines.

“When we determine that we are going to be there a while then me make a call to our auxiliary members and then they’ll get the call out to the rest of them and they’ll start making food and getting refreshments of water, pop, ice, and all that stuff together and bring it out to us,” Matt Boulding said.

Jamie Boulding said the goal of the Ladies Auxiliary is to be a support group for each other and the department.

The Ladies Auxiliary hosts different fundraisers and events throughout the year to support the firefighters in their area. To stay up to date on their events you can check out the department’s Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.