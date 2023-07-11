Madison, Milwaukee to be host cities for next season of Bravo’s “Top Chef”

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bravo Media has announced that Season 21 of “Top Chef” will take viewers and contestants to Wisconsin, joined by new host and former Season 10 champion and renowned chef Kristen Kish.

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said, “Wisconsinites have long known that our culinary scene is exceptional. We’re so excited for this opportunity to show off our culinary chops and highlight our state as a premier culinary destination.”

The culinary competition lands in the heart of Wisconsin for Season 21 as a new batch of talented chefs from across the country battle it out for the coveted title in the energetic and unique culinary scenes in Milwaukee and Madison.

“Contestants and viewers will gain inspiration from our farm-fresh ingredients and local chefs blending tradition with innovation,” Sayers added. “I can’t wait to inspire more visitors to travel by fork throughout Wisconsin while driving economic impact for our state.”

Kish joins head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons at the judges’ table for Season 21 of the Emmy, James Beard, and Critics’ Choice Award-Winning series. Colicchio and Simmons both serve as executive producers. Padma Lakshmi formerly served as host for the last 19 seasons.

“‘Top Chef’ is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

Gov. Tony Evers said, “We are honored to be able to welcome ‘Top Chef’ to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients. I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”

“Kristen Kish represents everything that makes ‘Top Chef’ incredibly special,” said Ryan Flynn, Senior VP of current production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “She’s an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner, and judge, alongside her culinary curiosity, makes Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of ‘Top Chef’ as we take on a new region of the country we haven’t explored.”

The partnership with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation was made in cooperation with Travel Wisconsin, Visit Milwaukee, Destination Madison, Destination Door County, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

In addition to ‘Top Chef,’ Bravo is also known for featured shows such as “Project Runway,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the highly popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises.

