Mayo Clinic Health System hosts Summer Safety Camp

SUMMER SAFETY CAMP
SUMMER SAFETY CAMP(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children in the Chippewa Valley learned about safety during a free camp at Carson Park Tuesday.

The Camp was hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System and focused on a variety of topics including first aid, fire, seat belts, boating, animals, weather and more. 55 4th and 5th graders were in attendance for Tuesday’s event.

Officials with Mayo Clinic Health System say kids find ways to keep themselves busy during the summer, and it’s important for them to know how to stay safe.

Lunch and snacks were provided, and each camper received a bike helmet and a safety camp t-shirt.

