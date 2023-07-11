Northern Wisconsin State Fair celebrates 125th year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With the 125th year of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair kicking off Wednesday it is a historical marker for the Chippewa Valley.

The Museum Developer at the Chippewa Valley Historical Society, Frank Smoot, says agriculture fairs kicked off in the United States in the 1800s to show how food is produced.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still serving that purpose 125 years after it was decided the Chippewa Valley should have an agriculture fair in 1897. However, Smoot says some things have changed.

Smoot said in part quote, “The Fair keeps changing as society keeps changing.”

Although things have changed with time, Smoot says the idea remains the same that the Fairgrounds is a place for people to step outside their daily lives and enjoy new experiences.

