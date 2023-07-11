Public Service Commission Has Approved New Water Rates for the City of Menomonie

New Water Rates will go into effect on September 1, 2023
TAP WATER
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (CITY OF MENOMONIE PRESS RELEASE) - The Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a Final Decision approving new water rates for the City of Menomonie on July 3, 2023. The new rates will go into effect on September 1, 2023. The average single family residential customer’s bill will increase by $8.51 per quarter, from $55.65 to $64.16, or 15.29%.

The City’s most recent conventional rate case was in 2015. Since then, the City has incurred a 22.04% increase in gross plant investment (including the upcoming Well #9 project) and a 14.73% increase in operating expenses.

The new water rates are available for viewing at the City Treasurer’s Office and have been published on the City’s website (https://www.menomonie-wi.gov/WaterRateIncrease2023).

Questions regarding the new water rates can be directed to David Schofield, Director of Public Works at 715-232-2221 ext. 1020 or dschofield@menomonie-wi.gov.

