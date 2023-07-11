Severe threat exits later this evening with much cooler weather returning Tuesday

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the Chippewa Valley and to the south early tonight, out ahead of a cold front that will also pass through in the coming hours. The storms have already produced some large hail reports and spotty wind damage and these will continue to be the primary risk into tonight. In addition, the storms are producing very heavy rainfall as they generally track to the east and southeast between 20-40 mph. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties in Western Wisconsin.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight. (weau)

By midnight most locations even in southern counties will be drying out as winds shift to the north and the sky gradually clears. It will turn cooler by morning with lows in the 50s. Tuesday will be a pleasant day, noticeably cooler and drier with a mostly sunny sky. A weak high will be located just to the north providing generally light winds with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Weak high pressure takes hold Tuesday (weau)

Hit and miss shower and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast for the mid-late week as a front remains just to the south and a few more disturbances move our way from the west. Wednesday currently looks to bring the best chances for at least a few scattered showers and storms, though much of the day will still be dry. It should be another day with highs remaining in the 70s. Thursday and Friday slight rain chances continue, but again most of the time will be dry and some places will avoid rain altogether. There should also be a sufficient amount of sunshine to get afternoon temperatures back into the 80s. On Saturday another cold front is forecast to drop down from the northwest, bringing a continued chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Much of the weekend does look dry however, with highs remaining within a few degrees of average.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.