“Storytelling machine”: Inside look at Wisconsin History Center

Initial renderings the new history center exterior from Carroll St. and Mifflin St.
Initial renderings the new history center exterior from Carroll St. and Mifflin St.(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Historical Society has sights on the finish line for its new history center planned for the top of State Street.

The 100,000-square-foot building will be located where the society’s old building stands now, and then some. “The space that we would be building is more than three times the space that we have today, there’s going to be 25-foot-tall ceilings, five floors,” said CEO Christian Overland.

The $160 million project has been in the works for nearly 21 years, according to Overland, starting with former Governor Tommy Thompson. “He enumerated some money to do some design then Governor Doyle pushed it forward but then Governor Walker actually got us about $70 million if we would raise $30 million–was the idea–and we raised $39 million so we’re ready to go.”

In August, the Wisconsin Historical Society will be going in front of the building commission. The next step would be the demolition of the current historical museum and groundbreaking is tentatively planned for spring 2024.

Not only will the building be able to welcome more visitors, but also a higher number of collections, programs and exhibits. “We’re going to be able to put in things like the Weiner Mobile, large-scale cars, tractors but the other thing is really delicate documents such as Thomas Jefferson letters or Abraham Lincoln’s shall,” said Overland.

Bringing new opportunities to the classroom across all 72 counties is a top priority in the space as well. “For the first time we’re going to be able to get more than 22,000 school kids in here a year, we’re going to get over 70 to 80,000, right now it’s limited to the size of the space,” Overland added.

The new history center is expected to be completed in late 2026. In the interim, visitors can find the Historical Society at a temporary space at the the US Bank building located at 1 S. Pinckney Street.

Back in 2018, the historical society initiated “Share your Voice!,” which is a way to hear feedback from more than 5,500 people across 52 cities on design concepts for the new history center.

“What’s great about this is that we’re able to connect their stories into this new space and we’re continuing to connect communities,” Overland started. “We’re connecting them to design and facilitate this great storytelling machine called the Wisconsin Historical Center.”

Generated by the state, Overland said was $142 million, with the remainder of money raised through private donations.

The new history center is expected to be completed in late 2026. In the interim, visitors can find the Historical Society at a temporary space at the the US Bank building located at 1 S. Pinckney Street.

The new Wisconsin History Center breaks ground in spring of 2024 with a completion date of late 2026.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel’s Brewery
ECPD
Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53
Court gavel
Trial scheduled for teen charged in fatal Barron Co. crash
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Investigation
Authorities continue to seek information in Jackson County death investigation

Latest News

Former Express and Stout star Charlie Szykowny selected in the MLB Draft.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, July 11th
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Members of the public who were affected by the pallet fire in Coloma joined the Wisconsin DNR...
Coloma residents react to Pallet Fire; creating a plan moving forward
The Wisconsin Farmers Union held an open house at their new headquarters and community outreach...
Wisconsin Farmers Union’s Market on River holds open house