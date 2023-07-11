“Storytelling machine”: Inside look at Wisconsin History Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Historical Society has sights on the finish line for its new history center planned for the top of State Street.

The 100,000-square-foot building will be located where the society’s old building stands now, and then some. “The space that we would be building is more than three times the space that we have today, there’s going to be 25-foot-tall ceilings, five floors,” said CEO Christian Overland.

The $160 million project has been in the works for nearly 21 years, according to Overland, starting with former Governor Tommy Thompson. “He enumerated some money to do some design then Governor Doyle pushed it forward but then Governor Walker actually got us about $70 million if we would raise $30 million–was the idea–and we raised $39 million so we’re ready to go.”

In August, the Wisconsin Historical Society will be going in front of the building commission. The next step would be the demolition of the current historical museum and groundbreaking is tentatively planned for spring 2024.

Not only will the building be able to welcome more visitors, but also a higher number of collections, programs and exhibits. “We’re going to be able to put in things like the Weiner Mobile, large-scale cars, tractors but the other thing is really delicate documents such as Thomas Jefferson letters or Abraham Lincoln’s shall,” said Overland.

Bringing new opportunities to the classroom across all 72 counties is a top priority in the space as well. “For the first time we’re going to be able to get more than 22,000 school kids in here a year, we’re going to get over 70 to 80,000, right now it’s limited to the size of the space,” Overland added.

The new history center is expected to be completed in late 2026. In the interim, visitors can find the Historical Society at a temporary space at the the US Bank building located at 1 S. Pinckney Street.

Back in 2018, the historical society initiated “Share your Voice!,” which is a way to hear feedback from more than 5,500 people across 52 cities on design concepts for the new history center.

“What’s great about this is that we’re able to connect their stories into this new space and we’re continuing to connect communities,” Overland started. “We’re connecting them to design and facilitate this great storytelling machine called the Wisconsin Historical Center.”

Generated by the state, Overland said was $142 million, with the remainder of money raised through private donations.

