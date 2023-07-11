Trial scheduled for teen charged in fatal Barron Co. crash

Court gavel
Court gavel(Source: MGN)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A trial date is set for a rice lake teenager charged in a Barron County crash that killed two teenage girls and hurt another.

The trial for Troy Huehn, who is 17, is scheduled to start on Jan. 2, 2024, and last three days.

Investigators say Huehn was the driver of a vehicle that crashed and rolled near Cameron on Oct. 10, 2022.

15-year-old Winter Broulliard and 14-year-old Evah Garcia were killed in the crash, while another 14-year-old girl was seriously hurt.

Huehn faces several charges including two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide and operating without a valid license.

