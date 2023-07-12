The 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair is underway in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This year marks the 125th edition of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

July 12th through the 16th, the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls will have something for the whole family.

Gates open daily at 9 am and general admission at the gate for adults is $10 and $5 for kids.

Parking at the fairgrounds is $5 for one day or $15 for the entire week.

A free shuttle will be running Wednesday through Thursday 4 pm-12 am and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm through 12:30 am.

The live concerts this year are Hairball, Justin Moore, Nelly, and Styx.

WEAU will be live from the fair in the 4 pm and 5 pm newscast Wednesday evening.

