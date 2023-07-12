The 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair is underway in Chippewa Falls

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This year marks the 125th edition of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

July 12th through the 16th, the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls will have something for the whole family.

Gates open daily at 9 am and general admission at the gate for adults is $10 and $5 for kids.

Parking at the fairgrounds is $5 for one day or $15 for the entire week.

A free shuttle will be running Wednesday through Thursday 4 pm-12 am and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm through 12:30 am.

The live concerts this year are Hairball, Justin Moore, Nelly, and Styx.

WEAU will be live from the fair in the 4 pm and 5 pm newscast Wednesday evening.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel’s Brewery
ECPD
Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53
Investigation
Authorities continue to seek information in Jackson County death investigation
Memorial for Barron County Rollover Crash Victims
Trial scheduled for teen charged in fatal Barron Co. crash
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Ambulance
Tomah woman dies in Monroe County ATV crash
125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair (3)
125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/12/2023 6 a.m.