2 suspects in custody following investigation into gunshots in Menomonie

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects are in custody following an investigation into gunshots in Menomonie.

According to information from the Menomonie Police Department, at 10:17 p.m. on July 11, 2023, the Menomonie Police Department received a report that a citizen heard about six gunshots in the area of 541 South Broadway.

Menomonie Police say officers searched the area and found empty shell casings in the alleyway behind 541 South Broadway. Bullet holes were found in two different unoccupied vehicles. Following investigation, two suspects were taken into custody.

According to information from Menomonie Police, they believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not believe anyone was targeted. They say there is no further danger to the community.

The incident is under investigation.

