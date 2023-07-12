4 arrested following Biron drug investigation

(L) Kelly, Montelongo, Anderson Sr., and Stuntzner
(L) Kelly, Montelongo, Anderson Sr., and Stuntzner(Wood County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRON, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people are facing charges following a drug investigation in Biron. Investigators said Mayta Montelongo, 38; Gary Anderson Sr., 64; Eugene Kelly, 46; and Tracy Stuntzner, 55 were arrested Wednesday morning.

The investigation drugs believed to be methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana were found near the intersection 31st Street North and Wolosek Avenue. Authorities said it’s the fourth search warrant the Wood County Sheriff’s Department has executed at this home in just over a year. According to a news release, the primary renter is already in jail, but others continue to use the property to traffic drugs.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, the Department of Justice – Criminal Investigation, and Nekoosa Police Department.

