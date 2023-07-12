Cooler temperatures continue Wednesday with hit and miss rain chances

Today came with near perfect summer weather as temperatures and humidity remained very comfortable. Sunshine has quickly faded to increasing clouds this evening as an upper level disturbance tracks from Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. The system has an area of rain associated with it, but the dry low levels of the atmosphere will likely mean much of this won’t be able to reach the ground. Still, some places may see at least a bit of light rain, but amounts in the rain gauge will be very light. The clouds tonight will also keep temperatures about ten degrees higher than early this morning, with lows closer to 60. There is also a chance to see more showers and even a few thunderstorms impact far southern areas late tonight into early Wednesday. A weak low and front will be approaching from the west during the day, leading to more scattered showers and thunderstorms by later in the afternoon and evening. We may also see some sun at times, but it will like remain cooler than average with highs again in the 70s.

A weak front stretches across the Upper Midwest (weau)

Drier weather is then forecast to take hold later Wednesday night into Thursday as the front and a weak low slide to our east. We will then be in between weather systems on Thursday with weak high pressure in the area. The result should be a dry day for most of us along with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures return to the seasonable 80s. By Friday a surface trough is expected to slide into the state from the west. This will be another spoke of energy rotating around a large stacked low over Central Canada. This feature will be a factor in our weather the next several days as it will move very little during this time while continuing to push these disturbances across the northern states. Friday will see the return of at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs again around average. This next weekend looks mostly dry but with a cold front just to the northwest, we can expect at least a chance for a shower or thunderstorm by Saturday night and into Sunday. By early next week a surface high is forecast to build down from Canada which should keep rain chances low through next Tuesday.

