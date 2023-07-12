Display showcases the rights of victims

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Courthouse is joining forces with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin to help raise awareness of the rights that victims of crimes have.

A display was set up at the Courthouse Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. showcasing the victims of different crimes silhouetted. Each silhouette has one of the rights provided by Wisconsin’s Crime Victims’ Rights Constitutional Amendment known as Marsy’s Law written on it.

“Prior to Marsy’s law, we had a system of justice that was focused on defendants’ rights. And now this is another prong of that system that helps focus on victim rights. It helps victims understand what they can do during court processes and understand the court procedures better,” Travis Hakes, Chippewa County Sheriff said.

Additional information about Marsy’s Law is available HERE.

