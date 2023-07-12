Eau Claire County Humane Association to hold ‘Christmas in July’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is set to hold “Christmas in July.”

ECCHA says it is due to them being full of cats and dogs.

According to information from ECCHA, July 15-31, 2023, all animals that are over 6 years of age or that have been in ECCHA’s care for longer than 60 days will have their adoption fees waived.

ECCHA explains that spay/neuter deposits, taxes, and licensing are still charged when applicable.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.