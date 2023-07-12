Eau Claire Police identify man in fatal Highway 53 crash

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police are naming the man who died in a crash on US Highway 53 Sunday.

The man is identified as 33-year-old Juan Hernandez Beristain.

Eau Claire Police say the crash is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Eau Claire Police said in a Facebook post Sunday officers responded to a crash on Northbound US Hwy 53, north of the North Crossing at 7:30 p.m. There was temporary lane closure due to the crash.

Eau Claire Police then provided an update saying investigation shows a truck had been stopped on the shoulder of the highway when it was hit from behind by an SUV. An occupant of the truck was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and was also hit by the SUV. This person was pronounced dead at the scene.

