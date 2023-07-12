The new ag buildings at the 125th NWSF sees its first exhibitors

By Leeann Stapleton
Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair is underway. You can check out the fair from July 12th through July 16th.

The new agriculture campus is up and running with exhibitors showing their animals all week. The campus includes the Custer Coliseum, L.E. Philips Building, Rooney Grain Building, and two additional buildings.

Both new and repeat exhibitors are excited about the new facilities.

