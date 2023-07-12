One old and one new vendor join the 2023 NWSF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Fair food is a big reason people head to the fair every year, but now beverages are also a hot commodity and one drink vendor has been at the fair for 20 years.

Something old and something new. One vendor at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has been serving fair-goers for 20 years.

“It’s like family everyone here is so nice, the people that run the fair,” Da’Lemon Co-owner, JP Driscoll said. “They’re just wonderful. it’s like seeing old friends again.”

Da’Lemon is a lemonade vendor that sells freshly squeezed lemonade in various sizes and different flavors at the fair. They are easy to spot in their bright yellow lemon.

“Little kids love the lemon,” JP Driscoll said. “They look inside sometimes. They come inside and have a picture taken. They’re real curious about it.”

Da’ Lemon stand is run at the fair by Co-owners JP Driscoll and his son Sean Driscoll. They have worked side by side at the fair for many years. Sean Driscoll said he began working in the stand when he was just 11 years old. Now he’s a seasoned pro.

JP Driscoll said one thing they love about being a returning vendor is seeing generations of people attend the fair.

“Some of the kids from 20 years ago they now bring their own kids to the fair,” JP Driscoll said.

As for something new, Kate’s Coffee Koop has made its way to the fairgrounds for its first year. Kate’s Coffee Koop offers hot coffee, iced coffee, Italian soda, and 25 flavors to add in.

The owner, Katie Wagner, said she started her coffee shop on wheels as a side hustle in 2021 because her local coffee shop in her hometown was at least 15 miles away. This year she thought it would be fun to bring her hustle all the way to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

“Why not right,” Wagner said. “We all have the PTO time. This is just all of our side hustles, our side jobs so it’s kinda fun that we’re like hey let’s go do it let’s go apply.”

One old and one new. Both vendors are excited to see you stop by. You can check out Da’Lemon or Kate’s Coffee Koop from Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

