EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express look to snap a three game losing streak as the host the Waterloo Bucks. Former Stout and Express standout Charlie Szykowny is selected in the MLB Draft. Plus, more from Hall of Fame coach Joe LaBuda as he looks back on his tenure at Menomonie .

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.