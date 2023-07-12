Tomah woman dies in Monroe County ATV crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah woman is dead after an ATV crash Monday.

According to information from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving the ATV eastbound on Heritage Road in the Town of Tomah around 9:00 p.m. The ATV left the roadway and hit a tree. The woman was taken to a hospital, however, died the following day.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is set to investigate the crash. The name of the woman is not being released at this time.

