Vernon County Sheriff alerts community after hit and run incident

A Vernon County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office squad vehicle.
A Vernon County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office squad vehicle.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff is alerting the community after a hit and run incident.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 12, at 11:23 a.m., deputies responded to a hit and run incident between the City of Hillsboro and Village of La Farge.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson says no injuries were reported, however, there was property damage to at least one vehicle and possibly a utility pole. The suspect vehicle was found by the La Farge Police Chief near the intersection of State Highway 82 and Bickel Road, east of La Farge. A man was last seen running into a wooded area, to the north of Highway 82.

According to Sheriff Torgerson, there is no information indicating the community is in danger, however, residents in that area should be alert and contact the Sheriff’s Office to report any suspicious activity.

