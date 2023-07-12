Waukesha Rainbowland ban: Teacher who criticized school district’s decision terminated

WAUKESHA, Wis. (TMJ4) - Melissa Tempel, a Waukesha teacher who criticized the school district’s decision to ban the “Rainbowland” song from a school concert, has been terminated.

The Waukesha School District held a public hearing Wednesday regarding Tempel. She has criticized the district’s decision to ban the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet from the Heyer Elementary School student concert.

The Waukesha School District is holding a public hearing Wednesday regarding one of their teachers who criticized the district’s decision to ban the “Rainbowland” song from a Heyer Elementary School student concert. The public hearing is scheduled to be held at the Blair Administration Building at 301 E. Hyde Park Dr. at noon in room 206.

According to the agenda posted online, the meeting would have been held behind closed doors, but that the school district employee requested the meeting be held in open session. No public comment period was scheduled. After the public meeting, the Waukesha School Board met in a closed session and then returned to the public meeting to vote.

As TMJ4 News previously reported, the Waukesha School District deemed one of Miley Cyrus’ songs too controversial for students to perform at a school concert.

Packed room as the Waukesha School Board prepares to hold a hearing for teacher Melissa Tempel. Tempel was placed on leave after sharing the district’s decision to ban the song “Rainbowland” from a concert earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/64OLcwgGKt — Mary Jo Ola (@MaryJoOlaTV) July 12, 2023

First graders at Heyer Elementary School were set to perform Rainbowland, a duet Cyrus released with Dolly Parton five years ago.

The song was supposed to be performed by teacher Melissa Tempel’s class.

“We didn’t think there was going to be an issue with the song when we picked it. We just thought it was a nice song,” Tempel told TMJ4 News in a previous interview.

She said her students were excited about getting to perform Rainbowland.

“It’s an upbeat song and it’s really fun and they liked it,” Tempel said about her student’s initial reaction to the song.

Tempel described her students’ disappointment with the song being pulled from their performance.

“To be told we can’t sing a song about rainbows or about Rainbowland that has a message about peace and harmony and love, it was just shocking. And it was really confusing for the kids. They’re asking why and we don’t have answers. We haven’t been given any answers except it could be controversial,” Tempel said.

Some of the lyrics include: “We are rainbows me and you. Every color, every hue. Let’s shine on through.”

Becky Gilligan has a fourth grader at the school who was in Tempel’s class a few years ago. Gilligan is also confused about why the song was deemed controversial.

“When you look at the lyrics it’s about acceptance and being who you are and not having to worry about anybody else making fun of you,” Gilligan previously told TMJ4 News. “I don’t exactly know what was controversial about it.”

In a statement, the Waukesha School District explained that the song was reviewed using a board policy about controversial issues in the classroom and the decision to take it off the setlist was made based on appropriateness in the school environment. The district said the song “Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog will be performed instead.

Tempel and Gilligan both said the district hasn’t clarified for them which part of the song is controversial.

Tempel said, “It just feels like censorship. We’re in a public school where kids are supposed to be able to learn about all different kinds of people. We’re not supposed to be excluding any group, any individual.”

