Wisconsin Farmers Union’s Market on River holds open house

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Farmers Union showcased its new downtown Chippewa Falls location, called Market on River, to the community, while also making big plans for its future.

The new location continues the Wisconsin Farmers Union’s association with the Chippewa Valley, a partnership that has existed for nearly a century.

“We’ve been right here in the heart of the Chippewa Valley for a long time, and are just really excited to be able to create a space that’ll be a gathering place for the community, but we also wanted it to be something that would be a benefit to our farmers union members,” said WFU Communications Director Danielle Endvick.

The Union purchased the former Chippewa Valley Mercantile to serve as, in part, their headquarters, but an open house on Tuesday showcased many more services for the building.

“We just thought we’d invite the community in today to talk a lot about the vision, which right now is a food hall {on the first floor}, community gathering spaces on the second floor, at the third floor we’re going to have apartments, so it’s going to be a really social, vibrant, beautiful space here in downtown Chippewa Falls,” said Endvick.

“There’s a lot of history in this building, and we want to make sure that our residents and those that will be visiting the Chippewa Falls area know that we are preserving our past, and looking forward to the future,” said WFU Facilities Director Jackie Boos.

With the event spaces, and food hall featuring local eateries, WFU officials hope to further educate Wisconsin residents on the Union and its goals.

“Wisconsin Farmers Union, since 1930 here in Wisconsin, has been doing work to improve life for family farmers,” said Endvick. “We’re fighting for fair markets, we want fair prices, we want to keep farmers on the land.”

“Not a lot of people think about where our food comes from, so being able to be here in front, you know, front and center with what people are seeing will help us do that,” said Boos.

In these early days, though, Boos says the community support has been tremendous.

“It’s just been outstanding, and tonight just reassures us that we’re doing the right thing,” Boos said. “People are excited. We’ve met people that have worked here, that had family that worked here, it’s just a wonderful, wonderful feeling for us to be bringing this to this community.”

Boos says resident and food hall applications are now open on the Market On River website.

