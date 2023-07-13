1 person dead after car vs. semi-truck crash in Polk County

TOWN OF BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a car vs. semi-truck crash in Polk County Wednesday.

According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on July 12, 2023, at 3:37 p.m. authorities received a report of a semi-truck vs. car crash at the intersection of US Highway 8 and State Highway 46 north junction in the Town of Balsam Lake.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says investigation shows that an eastbound car turned left into the path of a westbound semi-truck. The driver of the car was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in Minn., however, died due to the injuries they suffered from the crash. The name of the person is not being released at this time.

The driver of the semi-truck was not reported to be hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

According to Sheriff Waak, this is the fifth traffic fatality in Polk County in 2023.

