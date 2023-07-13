120-year-old library is in need of renovations

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 120-year-old library in Stanley, WI is in need of some sprucing up.

The D.R. Moon Memorial Public Library has been standing in Stanley, Wisconsin for 120 years. The Director of the Library, Elizabeth Miniatt said it was built in 1901 after a local woman, Sally Moon, made a donation to build it in memory of her husband D.R. Moon.

“Stanley needed a library,” Miniatt said. “Her husband loved books. He was really a proponent of education.”

The library carries a lot of history and a lot of years of use. Miniatt said the building has its original doors, windows, and wood and with the original structure still in use there is a need for more space.

‘It’s bursting at the seams there is no space,’’ D.R. Moon Memorial Public Library Board President, Kathy Ryba said. “The staff has no place to work really.”

So, the Stanley Library Board launched a project last year to get the library the renovations it needs while preserving the historical building.

“We want to renovate the current library to make quiet reading spaces for adults and to have a safe quiet space,” Miniatt said.

While addressing the need to make renovations a donation made it possible for the library to make plans to expand.

“The lot next to the library has been donated to the library,” Miniatt said.

The plan is to use the expansion to build a community room with updated technology that the community will have access to.

Although library personnel have goals of their own for the project they are looking for community input as well while they remain in the design phase of the project.

“We have been working with River Architects for almost a year to develop those preliminary designs and right now we have opened up space for public comment,” Miniatt said.

People can share their input via drop boxes at the library or on the library’s website. As for the funding for the project, that is where the library is also looking for help.

“It needs to be public funds and community funds,” Miniatt said. “We are looking into grants and foundation funding, as well as local businesses, organizations, the City of Stanley.”

Ryba said the project is all about creating a better space for the community.

“It’s going to be a space for everybody,” Ryba said. “Which means we have this old building but now it’s going to be refurbished and it’s such a beautiful, beautiful building.”

To donate or learn more about the building project click here.

