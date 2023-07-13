2 cases of legionnaires’ disease confirmed in care facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says two cases of legionnaires’ disease have been found in an Eau Claire care facility.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia that if left untreated can lead to lung failure and even death.

It is caused by inhaling legionella bacteria after it has had time to grow in a warm water source such as a water heater. Both cases of legionnaires’ have cropped up within the last three months. The Health Department says that while they are not worried for the general public, they are concerned if they are noticing issues at a care facility.

“Healthy people normally do not get sick from it. But those that we worry about most are people over 50 people who have chronic lung conditions. If they’ve been a smoker in the past or present, if they’re immunocompromised, those are the people that can become ill from the Legionella bacteria,” Jackie Krumenauer, Communicable Disease Manager, said.

The Health Department is not naming the facility at this time.

They say the source of the bacteria has not been identified yet, but they are working with the care facility to identify the issue.

