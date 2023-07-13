BREAKING: Eau Claire County Board votes to remove Nick Smiar as Board Chair

Eau Claire County
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During a special session Wednesday night, the Eau Claire County Board approved a motion to remove Nick Smiar as County Board Chair following the results of an investigation into a budget discrepancy within the county’s Department of Human Services.

The motion was introduced just after 8:30 P.M., and was approved following a 17-9 vote.

Wednesday’s special session discussed the findings from the investigation into a $1.1 million error from the 2019 DHS budget, which resulted in the department being $3 million over budget.

During Wednesday’s meeting, board members blamed Smiar for the way the investigation into the DHS was handled, saying the discussion over the budget error has gone on for too long.

This is a developing situation, and this story will be updated with further details.

