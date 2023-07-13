DNR says Waushara County Fire is 100% contained, releases new numbers on extend of damage

View of damage left behind by Pallet Fire in Waushara County
View of damage left behind by Pallet Fire in Waushara County
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an update Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Waushara County fire that destroyed homes and displaced residents in the Coloma area is now 100% contained.

The DNR noted that the estimated size of the fire was reduced to 730 acres. It’s initial estimate was 70 acres before reaching an estimate of 830 acres.

Officials said three primary structures and 16 secondary structures were destroyed by the Pallet Fire, which was caused by debris burning.

Fire crews are continuing to monitor the scene for hotspots and complete cleanup efforts. Anyone interested in helping the fire victims can call the Pallet Fire Information Line at 715-284-1475.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECPD
Eau Claire Police identify man in fatal Highway 53 crash
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to...
16-year-old worker dies in sawmill accident after getting pinned by machine
Ambulance
Tomah woman dies in Monroe County ATV crash
Generic police lights
2 suspects in custody following investigation into gunshots in Menomonie

Latest News

Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/13/23)
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Psychologist describes evaluation of Taylor Schabusiness as “bizarre”
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Statement on FDA Approval of OTC Birth Control