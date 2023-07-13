Eau Claire County Clean Sweep to be held July 22

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is partnering with WRR Environmental to host an event where residents can dispose of their household hazardous waste.

Residents will have an opportunity to dispose of waste such as paint, oil, gasoline, oil filters, lightbulbs, and more.

According to information from Eau Claire County, the event is set to be located at 5200 Ryder Road, Eau Claire. The event is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Below is a list provided by Eau Claire County that includes pricing and accepted materials.

Free to Dispose of:

  • Oil based paints
  • Thinners/Strippers
  • Stains/Varnish
  • Corrosives
  • Solvents
  • Cleaners/Polishes
  • Old Fuel
  • Used oil and filters
  • Antifreeze
  • Aerosol Cans

Accepted for a fee:

  • Latex Paint ($4/gallon)
  • Light bulbs (varies by type/size)
  • 20 lb. propane cylinders *Rusted cylinders not accepted* ($10)

Items NOT accepted:

  • Electronics and batteries (take to First Choice Computer Recycling)
  • Biological and infectious wastes
  • Radioactive materials
  • Pesticides and fertilizers
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Pressurized cylinders other than propane cylinders (1 lb and 20 lb) and fire extinguishers
  • Explosive and shock sensitive materials
  • Commercial, industrial, institutional, and agricultural generated wastes

Questions regarding whether a specific product is accepted should be directed to WRR Environmental at (715)834-9624.

Additional information about the Clean Sweep and other county recycling programs is available HERE.

