Feed My People Food Bank hosts 4th annual Operation Picnic fundraiser

FEED MY PEOPLE FOOD BANK OPERATION PICNIC(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire is hosting its 4th annual Operation Picnic fundraiser.

The campaign is looking to raise the funds this week for 140,000 meals. As part of the fundraiser, over 100 volunteers from area businesses got in on the action and helped pack food for summer programs Thursday.

Feed My People Food Bank says during the summer, many families in the area face increased financial strain due to the absence of school meals and this fundraiser aims to help with that.

“Rather than having kids have to worry about where their next meal comes from, that’s where we’re stepping in together with all of our community partners to make sure that food is reaching kids, families and seniors who need food this summer,” Susie Haugley, Communications Manager with Feed My People Food Bank, said.

Donation information is available on Feed My People Food Bank’s website HERE.

