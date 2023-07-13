Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has confirmed both the state’s longest-serving inmate and the state’s oldest inmate ironically died on the same day. Both men had ties to central Wisconsin.

Edward Heckendorf, who was 99 and Terry Caspersen, 80 both died on May 19. A spokesman for the DOC could not release a cause of death for Heckendorf and Caspersen, citing HIPPA.

Caspersen had been serving his sentence at the Dodge Correctional Institution for the 1960s murder of Eleanor Kaatz.

Kaatz was 18 years old. Caspersen was 21. The stabbing occurred May 11, 1964 on Barker-Stewart Island in Wausau. Wausau Daily Herald articles provided to NewsChannel 7 by the Marathon County Historical Society in 2021 cite police reports indicating Kaatz was stabbed nearly 50 times. She was initially found alive near the Wisconsin River, but died of her injuries two days later.

Caspersen was arrested the day after the stabbing and initially pleaded insanity. He was convicted and later sentenced to life in September of that year. Media reports at the time painted a picture of a troubled young man who admitted to setting 200 fires in Duluth. At his sentencing, Kaatz’s own parents said they felt sorry for him and his family.

He would then serve 17 years before he was paroled in September 1981. While on parole, investigators said he threatened a Rhinelander woman with sexual assault and death, and cut her throat before police arrested him. In April 1982, he was sentenced to 57 years and ordered to register as a sex offender. Since the crime was committed while he was on parole, his life sentence resumed.

Edward Heckendorf was serving a 20-year sentence at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution. He was sentenced in 2016 at the age of 92 for sexually abusing his family members for decades.

While six female victims were identified, charges relating to only one of the cases happening between 1990 to 1993 were pursued because prosecutors said the statute of limitation had expired in the previous cases. However, the case’s judge allowed three of the alleged victims to act as character witnesses during the trial. Wisconsin law has since been changed so there is no statute of limitation for child sex assault cases, where the victim is under 13 years old.

Before his February conviction, Heckendorf’s most recent cases reportedly occurred in 2013 and 2014.

