Mostly dry and warming up for the last few days of the work week

After the southern part of our area picked up some needed rainfall earlier today, most of us will be dry through tonight. The rain was associated with a weak wave of low pressure passing to the south and now away to the east. Weak high pressure is now taking over and will provide near calm winds tonight. The added moisture in the atmosphere may lead to areas of fog into the overnight, with variably cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. The same high will be around through Thursday, resulting in mostly dry weather. Any clouds will give way to sunshine and a warmer afternoon as temperatures climb back to near average, in the low 80s. Daytime heating may pop a few isolated showers and storms by late afternoon and evening.

A weak surface trough approaches by late Thursday. (weau)

Heading into Friday another weak surface feature will be sliding through from the west. This may again spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms but the coverage is now looking less than the last few days. This means we finish up the work week with mostly dry weather, favoring the afternoon and evening for that shower or storm. Otherwise we should see more sunshine around the area as it warms up a bit more, into the mid 80s. The weekend will continue to be largely dry, but if you do have outdoor plans just be aware that a shower or thunderstorm will be possible. We will continue to see these weak systems pivot around the southern edge of low pressure in Canada. Limited moisture will prevent anything more widespread, so any rain will likely continue to be of a more isolated nature. A cold front will be sliding through by Saturday evening which will drop temperatures at least a few degrees for the second half of the weekend. Overall we will remain close to average with highs in the 70s and 80s continuing right through the first part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.