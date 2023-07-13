Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Statement on FDA Approval of OTC Birth Control

(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved the birth control pill to be available over the counter — the first nonprescription birth control pill in the United States.

Statement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin VP of Patient Services Amy Doczy

“Today’s announcement from the FDA is an important step in increasing access to safe contraception.

Hormone based contraceptive pills have been used safely since the 1960s.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supports removing barriers and increasing access to safe contraception and is here to discuss your birth control options, questions and concerns and provide healthcare.”

To learn more about PPWI services or schedule an appointment please visit ppwi.org

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECPD
Eau Claire Police identify man in fatal Highway 53 crash
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
State and federal labor agencies are investigating the accident in northern Wisconsin to...
16-year-old worker dies in sawmill accident after getting pinned by machine
Ambulance
Tomah woman dies in Monroe County ATV crash
Generic police lights
2 suspects in custody following investigation into gunshots in Menomonie

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Psychologist describes evaluation of Taylor Schabusiness as “bizarre”
Ambulance
1 person dead after car vs. semi-truck crash in Polk County
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/13/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 7/13/2023