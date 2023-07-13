Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Statement on FDA Approval of OTC Birth Control

MADISON, Wis. (PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved the birth control pill to be available over the counter — the first nonprescription birth control pill in the United States.

Statement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin VP of Patient Services Amy Doczy

“Today’s announcement from the FDA is an important step in increasing access to safe contraception.

Hormone based contraceptive pills have been used safely since the 1960s.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supports removing barriers and increasing access to safe contraception and is here to discuss your birth control options, questions and concerns and provide healthcare.”

To learn more about PPWI services or schedule an appointment please visit ppwi.org

