Taylor Schabusiness judge to hear latest evaluation of her competency

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial for Taylor Schabusiness is just days away. She’s accused of killing and dismembering a man in early 2022, but a final decision still needs to be made on whether she’s competent to stand trial.

Schabusiness will be back in court Thursday morning for an evidentiary hearing. A forensic psychologist will testify under oath about her evaluation of the defendant. The defense says the psychologist believes Schabusiness is not competent. The State and the defense will be able to ask her questions.

The judge will not issue a ruling at that time. He has to wait for a third court-appointed evaluation, which will happen next week.

Another hearing is already scheduled with that expert, and again both sides will be allowed to ask questions, and then the judge will decide.

Investigators say Schabusiness killed Shad Thyrion after having sex with him at his mother’s house in February 2022 and dismembering the body. Police were called when the mother found her son’s head in a bucket.

Schabusiness pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to charges including first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse.

She was supposed to stand trial last October and then February. October’s trial was rescheduled after the defense faced delays getting its own competency evaluation for their client. February’s trial was rescheduled after Schabusiness physically attacked her attorney in court and he withdrew from the case. She is on her third public defender.

As of right now, her trial is scheduled for the week of July 21. The judge has previously said he’s confident that testimony for both evaluations can be completed before jury selection begins.

