WAGNER TAILS: Nala and Juda

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Nala is a member of the Happy Dog Club. She’s a six-month-old lab mix available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society.

Nala is described as a sweet girl with a upbeat personality. She has lots of puppy energy will do best with an active lifestyle.

Chasing the ball and frisbee are two of her favorite activities. This gal loves to run! Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

A 12-year-old terrier mix is a volunteer favorite at Bob’s House for Dogs. Caretakers say Juda has great manners, and he just wants to be close to you.

He recently had surgery to remove tumors in both of his ears. This sweetheart even has a heart shaped spot on his back. Click HERE for the adoption application.

