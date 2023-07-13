WAGNER TAILS: Nala and Juda

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Nala is a member of the Happy Dog Club. She’s a six-month-old lab mix available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society.

Nala is described as a sweet girl with a upbeat personality. She has lots of puppy energy will do best with an active lifestyle.

Chasing the ball and frisbee are two of her favorite activities. This gal loves to run! Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

A 12-year-old terrier mix is a volunteer favorite at Bob’s House for Dogs. Caretakers say Juda has great manners, and he just wants to be close to you.

He recently had surgery to remove tumors in both of his ears. This sweetheart even has a heart shaped spot on his back. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECPD
Eau Claire Police identify man in fatal Highway 53 crash
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel’s Brewery
ECPD
Eau Claire PD: Man dies after crash on Highway 53
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
Memorial for Barron County Rollover Crash Victims
Trial scheduled for teen charged in fatal Barron Co. crash

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Coffee and Roxy
WAGNER TAILS: Coffee and Roxy
WAGNER TAILS: Coffee and Roxy
WAGNER TAILS: Mr. Kitty
WAGNER TAILS: Mr. Kitty
Wagner Tails (6/22/23)