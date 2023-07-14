1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
TOWN OF NAPLES, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Thursday.

According to information from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13, 2023, around 9:49 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Road BB near Norden Road in the Town of Naples.

Crews arrived to find that the 18-year-old driver was trapped inside the car and had to be removed.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says it was reported that the vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road BB when the vehicle went off the roadway and onto the shoulder. The driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to lose control and roll down an embankment.

The driver was taken to an Eau Claire hospital.

