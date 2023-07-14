Authorities identify victim in Polk County fatal crash

TOWN OF BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is naming the person who died after a car vs. semi-truck crash in Polk County Wednesday.

The person is identified as 28-year-old Joshua Nelson of Balsam Lake, Wis.

According to initial information of the crash from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on July 12, 2023, at 3:37 p.m. authorities received a report of a semi-truck vs. car crash at the intersection of US Highway 8 and State Highway 46 north junction in the Town of Balsam Lake.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak said investigation shows that an eastbound car turned left into the path of a westbound semi-truck. The driver of the car was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in Minn., however, died due to the injuries they suffered from the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not reported to be hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

According to Sheriff Waak, this is the fifth traffic fatality in Polk County in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.