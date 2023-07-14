Barron County Sheriff: Closure on Highway 8 due to ‘high risk incident’

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Highway 8 between Barron and Poskin is closed due to what he calls a ‘high risk incident’.

That’s about a six-mile stretch.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there was a crash at that location around 2:30 p.m.

Sheriff Fitzgerald says the incident is over and there is no danger to the public, but the investigation continues. He also says no lethal shots were fired by law enforcement and there were no injuries to law enforcement officers.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.