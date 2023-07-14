DNR issues air quality advisory for the state through Sunday

WI (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is issuing an Orange air quality advisory from Friday, July 14 - 12:00 p.m. CDT until Sunday, July 16 - 12:00 p.m. CDT for the state.

A media release from the DNR states, “Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern Wisconsin.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

Additional information is available HERE.

