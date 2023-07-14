A few strong storms possible tonight, isolated chances carry into the weekend

A weak surface trough crossing Minnesota has touched off numerous thunderstorms well to our west early tonight. Some of these have been producing large hail and strong winds. We will be watching to see if these can hold together and impact our area locally, but conditions may be a bit less favorable as they work into Western Wisconsin. The best time frame for us to see any storms would be between 9pm-midnight. In addition to heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds would be possible. Otherwise the overnight will be mainly dry and muggy with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. We end the week with a warm up as temperatures climb higher through the 80s. Dew points in the 60s will make it feel rather uncomfortable, so typical mid-July weather can be expected. Isolated showers and storms may flare up with afternoon heating, with chances continuing through the evening hours. Currently we expect these storms to remain below severe limits.

A weak surface trough will be in the area Friday (weau)

This weekend will largely be dry, but low end shower and storm chances continue. On Saturday a weak cold front will cross through the area, bringing that slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm. Much of the day will feature a mostly sunny sky however, and it will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and mid 80s. Breezy west winds will be around during the day with the front nearby. Some cooler air should arrive for Sunday as an upper low and trough to our north push farther south. Another weak disturbance rotating around this feature may stir up a few more isolated showers and storms but like Saturday, most places will remain dry. Afternoon highs will generally be in the 70s. The coolest day of the next several should be next Monday as the upper low scoots to our northeast and slowly pulls away through early next week. After a few dry days, another front may return shower and storm chances for the mid-late part of the week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.