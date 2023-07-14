Goats help get rid of unwanted foliage for new subdivision in Augusta

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of goats are being used to eat all the vegetation on, and around, an island in the historical Dells Mills pond, in Augusta, so that a new subdivision can be built.

A group of around 45 goats are living the dream, all they need to do is eat, drink, sleep, and fertilize, and yet, they are helping create a whole new subdivision, at the same time!

Owner and operator of Green Man Acres, Vern Klingbiel, and Real Estate Broker, Derek Trainor, said they prefer using goats for this project rather than machinery.

“Goats are a holistic approach to land management. They both remove the vegetation, fertilize as they go and aerate the soil, and they eat away the competition of invasive species and give native seeds a chance to to come up out of the ground from the seed bank. So you can increase your biodiversity by using goats,” Klingbiel said.

“The idea of hauling equipment just was not feasible. So using an eco-friendly style of development with the use of goats made a lot of sense,” Trainor said.

The goats will be helping to get rid of the foliage on the island and on the shore banks around the island, where the subdivision is planned to go.

“Ladybug Lane is a single family home subdivision. It’s going to consist of ten single family home lots that we will prepare and then look to sell to individual property owners so they can build whatever house that they decide,” Trainor said.

Trainor also said that using goats is a much easier, cost efficient, and eco-friendly way of clearing up foliage for the LadyBug Lane project.

“You could hire someone to go out with a weed whacker and do the same catastrophic event. But it doesn’t stop the seed spread. They use a lot of fuel to do it. And people cost a lot,” Klingbiel said.

The new mode of clearing vegetation is becoming more popular due to its efficiency.

“Utilizing the animals and letting them just do what they naturally do, which is consume that vegetation. It’s something that we want to do and we will probably do it on other sites where it’s useful,” Trainor said.

Klingbiel said the goats are able to get all the nutrients they need from eating the foliage, and they get their water from drinking out of Dells Mills Pond, so they are well taken care of.

