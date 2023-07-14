Illinois man arrested in Monroe County for 5th OWI offense

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Illinois man has been arrested in Monroe County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post received a complaint about a black Cadillac car driving on I-90/94 Thursday night around 9:40 pm.

Troopers made contact with the driver,53-year-old Leon J. Foxen from Loves Park, who showed signs of impairment.

Foxen refused a breath test and troopers placed him under arrest for OWI, his 5th offense.

