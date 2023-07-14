Interview: Smokehouse Mashed Potato Board

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Potatoes are versatile and perfect for a main or side dish.

Building off the popularity of charcuterie boards, Dana Rady, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for a Smokehouse Mashed Potato Board.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. Russet potatoes

1 lb. Yellow Potatoes

1 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Liquid smoke

2 each Onions, yellow

¼ cup 60 Wine, white

½ cup 70 g Roasted red peppers, canned, diced

½ cup Corn, roasted, frozen

¼ cup Herb cheese spread, crumbled

½ cup Arugula

1 loaf French Baguette (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Gather all ingredients and equipment needed.

Rinse and peel potatoes, dice into small cubes and hold in cold water.

In a large pot, add diced potatoes, and enough cold water to cover the potatoes.

Turn on the heat and bring it to a boil. Then turn down the heat to a simmer and simmer for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.

Drain potatoes and let cool slightly. Then using a potato masher or fork, mash potatoes until smooth or desired texture. Add liquid smoke and mix until fully incorporated. Season with salt.

Dice roasted red peppers.

Thaw frozen roasted corn.

To make caramelized onions, slice yellow onions, in a frying pan or skillet, on medium heat, add olive oil, yellow onions, and salt and let brown for 10 minutes, occasionally stirring.

Then add white wine or water and stir to deglaze, picking up the bits stuck on the bottom of the pan.

Cook down for another 1-2 minutes until the alcohol is cooked off and the onions are brown in color.

Turn off the heat and set aside.

To assemble, on a board, spread smoked mashed potatoes evenly.

Top off with caramelized onions, diced roasted red peppers, roasted corn, arugula, and herb cheese spread crumbles.

Serve with grilled French bread on the side.

