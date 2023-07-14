July marks the one year anniversary of the 988 lifeline

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It has been one year since the 988 lifeline was launched in Wisconsin and one Eau Claire woman wants to remind people why mental health resources are invaluable.

In July of 2022, the 988 lifeline was launched in Wisconsin allowing residents to call, text, or online chat with counselors and mental health staff throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Coordinator, Caroline Crehan Neuman, said national data showed Wisconsin is number two in the nation for a rate increase in call volume per capita. Meaning, the number of Wisconsinites using the National Suicide Hotline after the launch of 988 increased greatly.

“So, we know that in Wisconsin the service is being really well received and that people are calling and deciding that it’s a really strong service and may use it again,” Neuman said.

As a resource that is available 24/7, the lifeline offers mental health support that is quick and direct. An Eau Claire woman who lost her spouse to suicide said.

“I think it’s a great tool for people to be able to call when they need help and sometimes when you talk anonymously to a stranger or someone that doesn’t have any preconceived ideas it’s great,” Brooke Gardow said.

Gardow lost her husband, Eric Gardow, to suicide three and half years ago and it impacted her life greatly.

“Suicide affects everyone,” Gardow said. “It affects those survivors and those people that are left behind. It affects my children. It affected me. Growing up without a father is difficult for anyone, but especially when there’s been a traumatic experience.”

Gardow said Eric Gardow took his life in his early 50s. He left behind his wife, an older son, and twins who were only seven years old at the time of his suicide.

“Eric had a great big heart,” Gardow said. “He found joy in helping others, but also he was a big strong male so I think sometimes in societies males are one of the last people to ask for help.”

The Wisconsin Lifeline Program Manager for Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, Shelly Missall, said adults use the lifeline more than others.

“Adults in their middle and later years a lot of the time are the ones who are reaching out and talking with us,” Missall said.

According to the DHS in total, the 988 lifeline has had 91,834 contacts for mental health and substance use support between July 2022 and June 2023. If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis you can call, text, or chat, using the lifeline.

For a list of mental health resources in the Eau Claire area click here.

